Gov. Glenn Youngkin is scheduled to deliver remarks at VMI in Cameron Hall on-post Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin is scheduled to deliver remarks at VMI’s commencement in Cameron Hall Tuesday morning at 11 a.m.

Youngkin, who as Virginia’s governor serves as the commander-in-chief of the VMI Corps of Cadets, was sworn in as the 74th governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia on January 15, 2022, as members of the VMI Class of 2023 and the rest of the Corps of Cadets marched in his inaugural parade.