Lynchburg crews work to repair water main break on Florida Avenue

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Crews are currently working to repair a water main break on Florida Avenue, according to city officials.

We’re told the water main break is on Florida Avenue between Campbell Avenue and Winston Ridge Road.

The portion of Florida Avenue is closed to all drivers, including emergency vehicles, until further notice, according to officials.

City leaders say customers in the area may experience water pressure or service interruptions while crews work to repair the water main break.

If you want to get more information, you’re asked to contact Lynchburg Water Resources at (434) 455-4250.