Mill Mountain Zoo adds Carilion’s Curiosity Corner

ROANOKE, Va. – A new addition at Mill Mountain Zoo is open for kids to enjoy.

On Thursday, city leaders cut the ribbon on Mill Mountain Zoo’s “Curiosity Corner” sponsored by Carilion Children’s.

“This curiosity center hits both, not just the well-being, but to grow our little minds and to be curious,” Nancy Agee, CEO of Carilion Clinic said.

The new corner features an educational playground of bugs for little ones to learn all about.

“This will grow and evolve, we’ll add more insects and more signage,” Niki Voudren with Mill Mountain Zoo said. “It will just get better and better.”