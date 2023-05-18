Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office honors veterans with new military-themed patrol car

A special salute ahead of Memorial Day. The Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office is honoring our veterans through a new patrol car.

They just debuted a military-themed Tahoe to show their appreciation for service members.

It’s wrapped in camouflage with an American flag on top and was designed with help from a local company to show support while also honoring veterans and active reserve members on the force.

“It’s a conversation starter we get to talk about our experiences and how the military played in our lives and kinda led to a career in law enforcement,” Captain Chad Beheler said. “I’m a veteran myself and to work for a department that greatly appreciates what the men and women do for the armed forces means a lot to me.”

The rear glass panel also has a personal tie with a silhouette of the captain’s platoon prior to their Iraq deployment in 2005.