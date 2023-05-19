Experiential Center opens in Pulaski County

Pulaski County is now using a tool designed to help get 40,000 residents to call Pulaski County by 2030. The Experiential Center opened Friday afternoon in Dublin.

DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski County is now using a tool designed to help get 40,000 residents to call Pulaski County home by 2030.

The Experiential Center opened Friday afternoon in Dublin.

The purpose of the center is to recruit people to the area, and highlight Pulaski’s strengths like schools, outdoor recreation, employment opportunities, and access to health care providers.

“Particularly when folks are traveling here and are evaluating an investment opportunity or work opportunity, we want them to know the community around that investment opportunity or work opportunity,” Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator said.

Sweet said economic developers, potential investors, and state leaders will use the experiential center to help finalize deals to attract people to the area.