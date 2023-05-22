Man arrested in North Carolina in connection with deadly shooting of 16-year-old in Danville

Authorities say 20-year-old Kyon Marquez Herbin has been charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding following a fatal shooting at Purdum Woods Apartments in the 1500 block of Richmond Blvd.

DANVILLE, Va. – A man was taken into custody in Burlington, North Carolina in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Danville, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities say 20-year-old Kyon Marquez Herbin has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and malicious wounding following a fatal shooting at Purdum Woods Apartments in the 1500 block of Richmond Blvd.

The police department told 10 News that officers arrived at the apartment complex shortly after 2 p.m. to find a 16-year-old at the K building who had been shot and killed. A 19-year-old was also shot but is expected to recover, police said.

Herbin is waiting to be extradited back to Danville.

The Danville Police Department will conduct a H.E.A.R.T. Walk in Purdum Woods Monday at 4 p.m.

