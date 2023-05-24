$2 family movies return to Regal Cinemas

Grab your popcorn! Regal Cinemas is looking to help families save big this summer.

Starting Tuesday and lasting through Sept. 6, the movie theatre chain will be offering $2 tickets for movies you and the kids can enjoy.

While the Summer Movie Express series begins as a whole on May 23, some theatres will only be participating in the weeks that align with their local school system’s summer break schedule.

Showings include How to Train Your Dragon, Abominable, The Croods: A New Age, Shrek Forever After and several others.

The movies will be shown on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with the theater also offering 50% off popcorn to Regal Crown Club members.

Here’s a look at Regal movie theatres in our region:

Regal Valley View Grande - Roanoke

Regal Cinemas - Christiansburg

Regal River Ridge - Lynchburg

To see a full list of showings, click here.