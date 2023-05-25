Group donates thousands of pillowcases to Carilion Children’s

One local group is trying to turn their passion for sewing into a smile.

Ryan’s Case for Smiles creates pillowcases for Carilion Children’s Hospital, in hopes that kids who have to stay for medical treatment feel a little better seeing the bright colors.

Carilion Child Life Specialist Sarah Kress said she’s seen the gift make an impact on her patients.

“The smallest things just really make such a huge difference for our patients,” Kress said. “It brings some fun, it brings some normalcy, and it’s one of the first things they see when they get to the hospital.”

The group sews 415 pillowcases every month, and they’re always looking for donations.

For more information on how to get involved, click here.