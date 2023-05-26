‘He made everyone feel like family:’ WSLS mourns the loss of colleague and friend John ‘Smack’ Cermack

Our friend and news family member John Cermack unexpectedly passed away on Thursday night. “Smack” as we liked to call him, was with our company Graham Media for 18 years. He joined WSLS as a Maintenance Engineer on January 3, 2022, and was welcomed on his first day with a snowstorm and shoveling snow – and in that moment, we already knew he was the guy we could count on. Someone that was dependable and always ready to lend a helping hand.”

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s been a hard day for us here at WSLS 10.

Our friend and news family member John Cermack unexpectedly passed away on Thursday night.

“Smack” as we liked to call him, was with our company Graham Media Group for 18 years. He joined WSLS as a Maintenance Engineer on January 3, 2022, and was welcomed on his first day with a snowstorm and shoveling snow – and at that moment, we already knew he was the guy we could count on. Someone that was dependable and always ready to lend a helping hand.

“All of us that knew him knew he had a huge heart and was always ready to jump in and lend a hand, no matter what the project or task! He took the time to really get to know his co-workers and made everyone feel like family. He will be missed deeply,” Suzanne Chappell, Business Manager at WSLS said.

Before coming to Virginia, Smack worked at WJXT in Jacksonville, Florida as a camera operator & floor director. His former co-workers are also heartbroken.

“Smack built us all up. He was our hype man. Such a genuine guy dearly missed,” News4JAX anchor Vic Micolucci said.

“Whether it was his raspy voice, jokes, or contagious laughter, Smack was one of a kind as a floor director and as a man. You will be missed,” News4JAX anchor Jenese Harris said.

His brother, Tom, and his sister, Barbara, shared the following statement with WJXT:

“Those of us who shared our lives with John are truly blessed. For those who did not get to share time with John, we truly hope and pray someone very like him will share your journey soon. On behalf of the extended Cermack family, we thank you with all of our hearts.”

His family is arranging a memorial service in Jacksonville. The date has not yet been announced.

We love you Smack. You will be missed.