Part of Roanoke River Greenway closed due to Monday’s heavy rain

Soaking rain swept through much of our region on Memorial Day, leaving a large portion of our area drenched, including a part of the Roanoke River Greenway.

ROANOKE, Va. – Soaking rain swept through much of our region on Memorial Day, leaving a large portion of our area drenched, including parts of the Roanoke River Greenway.

The City of Roanoke announced that the Wiley Drive low-water bridge is currently underwater and will be closed to the public until it is safe to reopen.

An update will be provided once the water recedes and debris is cleared from the bridge.

On Tuesday, crews will be working on several other Greenway areas that were affected by Monday’s heavy rain, which include: