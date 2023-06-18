ROANOKE, Va. – International Picnic Day is a day to commune with nature and enjoy a lovely summer day if you are in the Northern Hemisphere. For those of you in the Southern Hemisphere, who says you can’t picnic indoors? Just spread a blanket in the middle of your living room. Maybe even create a pillow fort and enjoy some time with your family!

A similar holiday is celebrated in the Australia’s Northern Territory on the first Monday of August each year. Picnic Day in this region is a public holiday.

How to Celebrate?

Plan a picnic and invite all your friends and family.

If you are working, take your lunch hour off to have a picnic by yourself.

Did You Knowthat according to the Guinness Book of World Records, the world’s largest picnic was held in Lisbon, Portugal on June 20, 2009? Over 22,000 people attended this picnic organized by Realizar Impact Marketing and Modelo.

For more information International Picnic Day – Fun Holiday (timeanddate.com)