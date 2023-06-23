Man arrested in connection with fatal Danville shooting

The Danville Police Department has arrested Demetrius Agee Townes, 35, and charged him with second degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony following the homicide that occurred Thursday evening.

DANVILLE, Va. – A man has been taken into custody after a shooting that left a 43-year-old man dead, according to the Danville Police Department.

Police say Demetrius Agee Townes, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the incident.

At about 8:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Washington Street for a shots fired call and arrived to find a man inside of a vehicle who had been shot.

Police are now identifying him as 43-year-old Joe Arnold Martin.

While waiting for the Danville Life Saving Crew to arrive, officers gave the victim CPR.

The man did not survive the shooting and was pronounced dead at SOVAH Health, according to the police department. His family has been alerted.

Authorities don’t believe the incident was at random and said they aren’t searching for any additional suspects.

So far this year, there have been five homicides in Danville, all of which have been cleared by arrest.

A H.E.A.R.T. Walk will be held on Washington Street at 4 p.m. Friday.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

