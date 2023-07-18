How to keep your house cool all summer long | Consumer Reports

Weather experts are predicting another scorcher of a summer for many parts of the country.

That means now is the time to make sure your AC is running as efficiently as possible.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

Summer is here! That means like it or not, the heat is on.

That’s especially true inside Consumer Reports’ specially designed testing chamber where the heat is cranked to 90 degrees Fahrenheit followed by the all-important test: How fast can each air conditioner cool the space by ten degrees?

“Most air conditioners will cool your space but the best will do it quickly and quietly,” Chris Regan with CR said.

Performance matters when it comes to window air conditioners. But before you buy, it’s important to size up your space.

CR says an AC that’s too small will be underpowered and it will never keep up on those hot days.

However, if you go too large, it might cycle too quickly and not dry out the air, leaving your space a little humid.

The LG earns top scores from CR for cooling rooms under 250 square feet in under 15 minutes.

For medium-sized rooms - the Midea is a great option.

And for larger rooms, consider a Frigidaire.

What about central AC?

“We have survey data from thousands of our members where we look at how reliable certain brands are and how satisfied our members are with those brands,” he said.

Several brands stand out in the survey for reliability and owner satisfaction, including, Armstrong, Ducane, American Standard, Bryant, Carrier, Lennox, and Trane.

But even the best AC can struggle to keep cool when outside temps soar!

To save energy and money, Consumer Reports has some tips …

“Use the weather stripping and the foam panels that are supplied with that unit,” Ragen said.

About once a month remove the filter, vacuum it gently, and then wash it with soap and water.

CR says when your central AC filter needs to be replaced, the Filtrete fits most HVAC systems.

And – enlist the help of a ceiling fan.

It allows you to raise your AC by a couple of degrees and still feel just as cool.