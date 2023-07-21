One runway remains closed at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport after private plane incident

ROANOKE, Va. – One runway remains closed at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport after an incident involving a private plane.

Authorities say it happened shortly after 10 a.m. and report that no one was seriously hurt.

ROA Public Safety and Operations teams, State Police, and City of Roanoke safety units are currently at the scene.

We’re told runway 6-24 is closed at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

We’ve reached out to State Police to learn more.

