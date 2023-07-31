24-year-old man dead after shooting at large gathering in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that took place in the Fairlawn area of the county.

The shooting left a 24-year-old man dead and happened at about 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Overlook Lane, according to authorities.

Deputies say they found the victim, identified as Mathew Cameron Carper, with a gunshot wound sitting inside a vehicle.

The Blacksburg man was provided with medical treatment and transported from the scene.

Carper was later flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses told deputies that a fight broke out between multiple people at a large gathering. Moments later, witnesses said they heard a gunshot and multiple people began running from the scene.

Pulaski County deputies are asking any witnesses or persons who were at the Overlook Lane address to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office at 540-980-7800 or contact our anonymous tip line at 540-980-7810.