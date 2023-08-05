88º
Clear the Shelters: Help Saturn find her purr-fect home

We're featuring a cat that's been looking for a home for a little over two years.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Looking for a new addition to your home? This sweet kitty might be the one for you!

Saturn has been looking for a home for a little over two years.

She’s a five-year-old domestic shorthair cat that’s been described as “an independent woman.”

She prefers her own company and would love something like a screened-in porch, a workshop, or anywhere she can hang out on her own.

Her adoption fee has been sponsored! If you’re interested in adopting Saturn, contact the Lynchburg Humane Society at 434-448-0088.

