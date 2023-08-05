Greenbrier Golf Tournament to boost business

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. – Thousands were out on the green Friday afternoon … friends and families gathered to enjoy the sport on the Old White Course.

“LIV does things a little bit different than your traditional golf tournaments so the music, the excitement, yeah we’re we’re thrilled.”

Christopher Zayas brought his family up from Roanoke. He’s among thousands who have come to White Sulphur Springs to enjoy what the town has to offer. 50 East Restaurant is a popular stop for many.

“Seeing LIV come back just brings all of that foot traffic back through the town which is what we all love,” Shari Castle the manager of 50 East Restaurant said.

Castle remembers the hard time her job and many others went through when the COVID pandemic shut doors.

“It was a huge hit, not only for the business itself but everyone working through town, through the state, everything, so it’s really nice to see tourism ramp up again for us because that is what we thrive off of,” she said.

Four years later… the future looks promising.

“Definitely very excited, this is a first-time experience for me, but we love The Greenbrier and so we’re excited to be a part of this,” Katelynne Brogan, another fan said.

Festivities continue all weekend long, wrapping up on Sunday.