‘Load the Bus’ with school supplies for students

WSLS is partnering with schools throughout the Roanoke Valley to make sure students are ready for the new school year — with this year’s Load the Bus event.

WSLS is partnering with schools throughout the Roanoke Valley to make sure students are ready for the new school year — with this year’s Load the Bus event.

The goal is to collect school supplies so students can start the year off on the right foot by having what they need.

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Donations can be brought to Walmart locations at Valley View, Bonsack, Clearbook and Salem.

Some things they need are notebooks, pens, and pencils. The supplies will support the students at Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem and Craig County schools.

“The need for support for our families and students has increased. The need in the Roanoke Valley has increased, so we really encourage the community to come out here and support our youth,” Kelly Sandridge, community engagement officer for RCPS said.

Sunday is the last day to donate. Supplies can be dropped off between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.