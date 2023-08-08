New Pulaski County Superintendent prepares for school year

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski County is stoked for students to get back into the classroom.

“We’re very excited,” said Rob Graham, superintendent for Pulaski County Public Schools. “That’s why we’re here. To do that job and to help make a difference in their lives.”

With the start of school just around the corner Graham said this summer was an opportunity to get out and connect with the community.

Over the summer, Graham and different schools in the county hosted five snow cone events so they could meet the folks who call Pulaski home.

“I’ve probably had my share of snow cones,” said Graham. “We felt like it would be good for all three of us to get out and go to the surrounding areas and get to know folks.”

He said these events allowed the community to get to know him.

“I also wanted the community to get a chance to know who I am too,” said Graham. “We all change after a certain amount of time too, so I wanted them to get the opportunity to meet me.”

Graham also said he is taking what he learned from Radford City Public Schools and applying it to his new position.

“I think continuing to be visible throughout the school community and learning the current culture,” said Graham.

For the upcoming school year, he said safety is the number one priority.

“As far as goals go, safety in our schools is the highest priority that we have,” said Graham.

He also said having students back in the building is always an exciting time.

“Having them all back at the same time will be really refreshing and we’re looking forward to it,” said Graham.

Graham said he is looking forward to a wonderful school year – which kicks off on August 10.