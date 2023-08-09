Sonography program to be offered at Roanoke Higher Education Center

ROANOKE, Va. – A new partnership between the Sovah School of Health Professions and the Roanoke Higher Education Center (RHEC) is opening up more opportunities for those in the Roanoke Valley.

Thanks to the partnership, officials said a nationally-accredited imaging educational program will be available to students in the Roanoke area in January 2024.

Sovah’s accredited diagnostic medical sonography program will be offered at the RHEC, where officials said the Sovah School of Health Professions is working to develop a new satellite location. In the new location, will be able to learn in a classroom and a lab.

We’re told students will also be offered training in abdominal extended sonography, obstetrics and gynecology sonography, and vascular sonography. There will also be opportunities for clinicals in several sites around the Roanoke Valley, officials said.

Students who choose to take the two-year, full-time course will graduate with an Applied Science Associate’s Degree in General Diagnostic Medical Sonography (A.S. DMS). Once they successfully complete the program, they will be eligible to take the American Registry of Diagnostic Medical Sonographers (ARDMS) examinations in the following areas, according to the organization:

Sonography Principles & Instrumentation (SPI)

Abdomen (AB)

Obstetrics and Gynecology (OB/GYN)

Vascular

“Sonographers are in high demand,” said Dr. Elaine Nichols, Program Director of the Diagnostic Medical Sonography Program. “We are honored to partner with the RHEC to bring our program to the Roanoke Valley, where our goal is to continue training a skilled, competent, and compassionate group of tomorrow’s workforce in this field – who will now be available to provide care to individuals living in the Roanoke Valley.”