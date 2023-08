Pulaski County Public Schools is home to around 4,000 students between five elementary schools, one middle schools and Pulaski County High School.

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County Public Schools is home to around 4,000 students between five elementary schools, one middle schools and Pulaski County High School.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

While specific information was withheld out of concern for student safety, we do know over the summer the district invested approximately $350,000 on security upgrades for proximity card readers and additional interior and exterior security cameras.