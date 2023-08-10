Special event to honor veterans in Moneta

MONETA, Va. – A special event is being held this weekend in support of veterans.

On Thursday, crews put up the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Wall at Crazy Horse Marina in Moneta.

The traveling display is made from dog tags of service members who died since 9/11.

Organizers are also hosting a Military Appreciation Day on Saturday.

There will be two local National Guard units, along with activities for kids, live music, and veteran services available on site.

“We’ve got to thank them, we’ve got to build morale in those troops, first responders are the same,” Chris Bechtler, with American Legion Post 62 Smith Mountain Lake said. “We wanna pay respect to them, show them love and honor.”

They hope to make this an annual event.