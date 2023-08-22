93º
Back to school safety and security: Salem City Public Schools

10 News investigates the measures school districts are taking to protect staff and students

Alyssa Rae, Noon Anchor / Special Projects & Investigative Reporter

SALEM, Va. – Salem City Public Schools serves about 3,800 students in four elementary schools, one middle school and Salem High School.

The district had a number of safety and security investments this year, including:

  • $38,000 on ballistic film installation at two schools
  • $32,000 on electronic card readers
  • $219,000 on security cameras and two-way radios

Salem is also discussing adding ballistic film to more schools and evaluating the opportunity to purchase and deploy weapons detection units. Both of these initiatives are being considered for this school year.

