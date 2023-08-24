Woman believed to be in danger missing out of Lynchburg

Twenty-year-old Avriel Hooks was last seen by family on Tuesday at 8 p.m

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is calling on the community for help in its search for a woman who’s believed to be in danger.

Police are searching for 20-year-old Avriel Hooks, who was last seen by family on Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gates Street on Wednesday at about 5:41 p.m. to file the missing person report.

Authorities described Hooks as a 5-foot-5-inch tall woman who has dyed red hair and blue eyes. According to LPD, she was last seen wearing black leggings, a black tank top and pink nail polish.

Anyone with information about Hooks’ whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1, contact Detective C. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Lynchburg Police said this is an ongoing investigation.

