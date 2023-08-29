Deceased person found in Amherst County during search for missing Lynchburg woman

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A deceased person was found in Amherst County as authorities were conducting an extensive search in relation to Avriel Hooks’ disappearance, Lynchburg Police said.

The identity of the person found dead and where the body was found was not shared.

Authorities have been searching to find Avriel Hooks, 20, who was last seen on Aug. 22 at about 8 p.m., as we previously reported.

Hooks was reported missing the following day, authorities said.

As of Tuesday morning, LPD was still investigating her disappearance as a missing persons case.

We’re told the person of interest in Hooks’ disappearance was found in the 1400 block of Garfield Avenue and is being questioned.

At this time, police said no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Lynchburg Police.