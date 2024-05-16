Authorities conduct search warrants at four Amherst Co. vape shops accused of selling to underage buyers

Charges are pending after authorities conducted search warrants at four tobacco and vape shops accused of selling products to underage buyers, according to the Amherst Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said over the past two months, investigators have made multiple underage controlled buys of THC and nicotine products from the following shops:

Cloud 9 Smoke Shop & Vape (4221 S. Amherst Hwy)

Madison Tobacco & Vape (167 Madison Heights Square)

Smoke Shop (4909 S Amherst Hwy)

PipeDream Paradise Smoke Shop (121 Seminole Plaza Unit D)

We’re told authorities seized $8,707.40, 8.5 pounds of suspected marijuana, 1,056 THD vapes/pens, 615 suspected rolled marijuana cigarettes, 19 mushroom products, 236 packs of THC gummies, and 47 other THC products.

The items will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science Lab for further testing.

"The sale of THC and nicotine products to underage buyers has become a significant problem for our county schools and has a detrimental effect on our youth. Despite our best efforts, we have received little assistance from Washington or Richmond, and vape shops have little oversight,” the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office Drug Hotline at 434-946-7585, option 1; or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com, by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device, or by texting; Text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to an anonymous tip form.