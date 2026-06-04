Virginia Tech lands largest-ever donation: $75 million for athletics, Honors College

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Tens of millions of dollars are headed to Hokie Nation. Virginia Tech has received its largest commitment ever: $75 million. The funding will support Hokie athletics and expand the university’s Honors College.

According to the university, most of the commitment, made anonymously by a four-generation Hokie family, will benefit athletics, with a significant portion directed to the Honors College.

Recommended Videos

The athletic funding includes:

Philanthropy for the Invest to Win initiative, with a large portion endowed to provide a predictable and permanent stream of support year after year

Unrestricted funds to be used at the discretion of the university’s athletic director

Additional support to be administered through the new Hokie Ventures affiliation, which was approved by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors on June 2

The commitment to the Honors College will help advance work inspired by the Calhoun Honors Discovery Program, an immersive undergraduate experience launched through a $20 million gift from David Calhoun in 2018. The program was also featured in The Wall Street Journal.

“This historic commitment reflects extraordinary confidence in Virginia Tech’s rising potential in athletics and impactful scholarship,” said university President Tim Sands. “We are deeply grateful to receive this unprecedented investment at a pivotal moment for Virginia Tech, as we work to elevate the success of our teams and student-athletes and develop innovative educational experiences that prepare our students to lead.”

The previous largest commitments to Virginia Tech were $50 million gifts announced in 2018, 2021 and 2023. The previous largest commitment to athletics was $20 million, announced in December 2025.

“This extraordinary commitment is a powerful statement about where Virginia Tech Athletics is headed and what is possible when Hokie Nation comes together behind a shared vision,” said Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. “From Invest to Win to the recent creation of Hokie Ventures, we have been intentional about positioning Virginia Tech to compete and succeed at the highest level in college athletics. This historic commitment is the result of years of thoughtful planning, relationship-building, and the collective efforts of many people who believe deeply in Virginia Tech and our future. It accelerates our momentum, strengthens our ability to support student-athletes and coaches, and provides transformational opportunities for generations of Hokies to come.”