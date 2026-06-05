Virginia Gas Prices: Cheapest and most expensive places to fill up - June 5, 2026

VIRGINIA – Drivers in the Commonwealth and beyond are starting to see some relief at the pump as prices continue to dip. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has dropped 18 cents since last week to $4.24, marking the second straight week of decline. 10 News is working for you to break down what drivers can expect across the region.

In Virginia, as of Friday, June 5, the average for regular gas is $4.04, the AAA reports. Premium averages $4.93 per gallon, while diesel averages $5.23 per gallon.

Taking a closer look at our region, here’s a look at the average price of gas for localities in our area:

Lynchburg: Regular: $3.95 Mid: $4.46 Premium: $4.82 Diesel: $5.26

Roanoke: Regular: $3.98 Mid: $4.47 Premium: $4.87 Diesel: $5.24

Blacksburg, Christiansburg, and Radford (New River Valley area) Regular: $4.02 Mid: $4.49 Premium: $4.899 Diesel: $5.17



Count on 10 News to bring you the latest price at the pump every morning.

To find out where the lowest fuel prices are near you, visit GasBuddy’s website.

Since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on Feb. 28, the cost of crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, has spiked and swung rapidly. That’s because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.