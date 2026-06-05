Where you can get free donuts for National Donut Day

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s National Donut Day, and donut shops are celebrating in the sweetest way possible: with free donuts, of course!

Here’s a look at all the delicious freebies and sweet deals happening across our region.

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Stop by a Krispy Kreme near you and get a free doughnut of your choice, no purchase necessary.

Double up the sweetness: On Friday, June 5, you can buy any regular-priced dozen and get an Original Glazed Dozen for just $2.

Got a sweet tooth? Well, Duck Donuts is looking extra sweet! On June 5, they will be celebrating National Donut Day with a free classic donut. It will be available at participating shops only while supplies last.

On June 5, you can get a free donut from Dunkin’ with any beverage purchase