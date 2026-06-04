Hunter Cattoor joins Virginia Tech hoops coaching staff

Virginia Tech's Hunter Cattoor, tournament most valuable player, celebrates with a piece of the game net after winning the NCAA college basketball championship game against Duke in the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in New York. Virginia Tech won, 82-67. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – One of the most recognizable players in Virginia Tech men’s basketball history is returning to Blacksburg, this time on the sidelines.

Former Hokies standout Hunter Cattoor has joined Virginia Tech’s men’s basketball program as an assistant coach, the school announced Wednesday. The move brings the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made back to Cassell Coliseum less than two years after concluding his playing career.

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Cattoor spent five seasons with the Hokies from 2019-24, becoming one of the most accomplished players in program history. The Orlando, Florida, native helped lead Virginia Tech to its first ACC Tournament championship in 2022 and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after scoring 31 points in the title-game victory over Duke.

Known as one of the nation’s premier perimeter shooters, Cattoor finished his collegiate career as Virginia Tech’s all-time leader in 3-point field goals and ranked among the ACC’s top long-range shooters. He averaged a career-high 13.5 points per game during his final season with the Hokies after averaging 10.8 points per game in 2022-23.

Following his college career, Cattoor pursued professional basketball opportunities, including time in Europe and the NBA G League. He most recently played for the Long Island Nets, the G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets.

His return gives Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young a familiar face on the bench. Cattoor originally followed Young from Wofford to Virginia Tech in 2019 and became one of the coach’s most trusted leaders during the Hokies’ rise to national prominence.

Cattoor’s hiring also provides the Hokies with a young coach who has deep ties to the program and strong relationships with former players and alumni. As a player, he appeared in more than 150 games, helped Virginia Tech reach multiple postseason tournaments and left Blacksburg as one of the most decorated guards in school history.