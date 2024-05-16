82º
Man convicted of Grandin 7-Eleven murder sentenced

Isiah Baldwin will serve 20 years, according to court records

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Shooting, Sentencing, Roanoke
Isaiah Baldwin (Credit: Roanoke Police) (WSLS)

The man convicted of shooting and killing a customer inside a 7-Eleven on Grandin Road back in 2023, will serve 20 years in prison.

Isiah Baldwin was sentenced Thursday to a total of 40 years, with 20 suspended, according to court records.

As we’ve previously reported, Baldwin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting at the Grandin 7-Eleven back in April 2023.

According to Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell, the victim was identified as Steven Crowder, a customer that night who was trying to purchase a tobacco product.

We’re told an argument/confrontation allegedly broke out over the product and Baldwin, the 7-Eleven store clerk, reportedly shot and killed Crowder. Authorities said Baldwin immediately left the store afterward.

Isaiah Baldwin was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit murder and discharging a firearm in an occupied building.

