Man convicted of Grandin 7-Eleven murder sentenced

The man convicted of shooting and killing a customer inside a 7-Eleven on Grandin Road back in 2023, will serve 20 years in prison.
Isiah Baldwin was sentenced Thursday to a total of 40 years, with 20 suspended, according to court records.
As we’ve previously reported, Baldwin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting at the Grandin 7-Eleven back in April 2023.
According to Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell, the victim was identified as Steven Crowder, a customer that night who was trying to purchase a tobacco product.
We’re told an argument/confrontation allegedly broke out over the product and Baldwin, the 7-Eleven store clerk, reportedly shot and killed Crowder. Authorities said Baldwin immediately left the store afterward.
Isaiah Baldwin was charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit murder and discharging a firearm in an occupied building.