ChiChi is searching for a new best friend to play with after her owner passed away

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

FLOYD CO., Va. – Meet ChiChi, a female Belgian Shepherd-Maliniois mix at the Floyd County Humane Society.

She’s about six years old and has been looking for a new family after her previous owner passed away. She’s been at the shelter since January.

Shelter staff said ChiChi is playful, smart, and very local, and they want to find her a loving home where she can finally relax after losing her best friend.

ChiChi is described as being incredibly smart and does well for car rides.

We’re told ChiChi would excel in a home where her loving family works on basic training with her consistently.

ChiChi would do best in a home without other animals and no children.

If you’re interested in meeting this sweet girl, you can call the Floyd County Humane Society at 540-745-7207.

