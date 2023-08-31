Donkey rescued from pond welcomes foal, owner overjoyed

COLLIERSTON, Va. – An exciting update on the rescue of a pregnant donkey that fell into a Glasgow pond.
The donkey’s owner, Billy Potter of Collierston, reached out to 10 News and let us know that the donkey, Emma, welcomed her baby into the world Thursday morning at 10 a.m.
We’re told she’s healthy, up and eating, and running around.
Potter told us he plans to put up an electric fence around the pond to keep another incident like that from happening again.