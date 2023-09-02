Man dead after Roanoke shooting, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is dead after a shooting in Roanoke Saturday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities said around 2:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a serious vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Aspen Street NW.

According to authorities, responding officers located an unresponsive man inside a vehicle that had crashed into a detached storage building in the area. Police said Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel arrived on scene, removed the man from the vehicle, and began providing treatment.

We’re told during that process, authorities discovered that he was suffering what appeared to be serious gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates that the shooting took place near the intersection of Tremont Drive and Fairland Road NW.

According to RPD, officers located evidence of a shooting in that area. They say it appeared as though the victim was shot at the location, then drove to Aspen Street NW, where the crash occurred.

Authorities said details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time, no suspects were located on scene, and no arrests have been made.

Roanoke Police said this is an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.