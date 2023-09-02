63º
Salem takes early lead home with a 48-7 win against Franklin Co.        

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Brooke Leonard, Sports Reporter

SALEM, Va. – The mighty Spartans are back - they aren’t accustomed to starting 0-1. Franklin County had their eyes set on making that 0-2.

They had quite the audience Friday night, and of course, they had to put on a show. Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry beat that I-81 traffic via helicopter, checking in on linebacker Chris Cole who has an offer from the Hokies.

The first quarter, Salem started with good momentum. Peyton Lewis off the screen, high-steppin’ into the end zone bringing them up 7-0 early

Then, Cole is in at wide receiver and it takes almost all 11 defenders to bring him down.

Still the first quarter and Lewis is in the end zone again racking up yet more points for the Spartans ... 14-0.

After an interception, Salem came back with another possession before the first 12 minutes were even over!

Hard to beat a team that scores 3 times in the first quarter alone. Salem dominates tonight, winning 48-7.

Alli Graham

Brooke Leonard

