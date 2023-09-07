Gold Star Memorial on display in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. – The city of Lexington is now home to a Gold Star Family Memorial.

The new display at Jordan’s Point Park honors those who lost loved ones in the military.

It also pays tribute to two Rockbridge County natives killed in the line of duty.

Thanks to a record-breaking fundraiser by a Washington and Lee student, the project was completed earlier than expected.

“It felt pretty cool how quickly, one, the turnaround and just realizing the fundraising efforts, and how quickly that went,” said Jaden Keuhner, Committee Chairman of the Lexington Gold Star Memorial. “It was just surreal. Finally realizing that something that this community wanted so badly and me personally I did as well.”

The memorial will be dedicated on Sept. 24 for Gold Star Family Day.