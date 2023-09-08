World War II veteran visits Lord Botetourt High School

DALEVILLE, Va. – On Friday, students at Lord Botetourt High School got a chance to learn about World War II from those who experienced it firsthand.

Three U.S. veterans shared their stories and answered questions.

One special guest was Eagle Rock native, 97-year-old Marion Noel, who joined the Navy as a teen and served during a pivotal battle overseas.

His ship was a part of Iwo Jima, a pivotal battle in the war.

“The famous flag raising on Iwo Jima, my ship harnessed that flag,” Noel said. “War is the most foolish thing I’ve ever seen, It’s costly, it’s deadly. And what do you win? Even if you’re on the winning side.”

The English teacher who facilitated the visit tries to have a veteran visit the school every year.