Lord Botetourt defeats Olympic Trojans, 57-21

DALEVILLE, Va. – The Olympic Trojans out of North Carolina made their way to Daleville to face off with the LB Cavaliers Friday night.

It was Rec Night at LB, so there were plenty of people showing out, and Lord Botetourt has been on ice for an extra week after the W4 game against Appomattox was canceled.

The Cavs were off and running early on in the game, setting them up nicely for the big win against the Class 4 school, with an enrollment of 2,600+.

LB dominated, moving to 3-1 in commanding fashion over Olympic, 57-21.