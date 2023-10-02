Lynchburg police investigating shots fired incident

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident in Meadows Apartments.

We’re told officers were clearing from a domestic violence call at Meadows Apartments on Sept. 30 around 10:06 p.m. when they heard a gunshot nearby.

A resident reported hearing the gunshot coming from an apartment’s breezeway, according to police.

Officers searched the area, but they were not able to find a suspect, authorities said.

A police vehicle was believed to be struck by gunfire, and has since been processed by LPD’s Forensics Unit, LPD said. At this time, no evidence has been located.

Anyone who lives in the area and may have a doorbell camera or security footage is asked to share that footage with law enforcement.

Others with information about this incident are asked to contact Detective S. Bond at 434-455-6161 or call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip can online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest.