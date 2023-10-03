10 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors say former Longwood police officer’s gun was used in murder

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Three people suspected of killing a man in Amherst County in January were denied bond on Tuesday.

Joseph Cunningham, his daughter, Summer Cunningham, and Summer’s boyfriend, David Christian are all charged with Felony Homicide in the case. Joseph is charged with First Degree Murder as well.

Christian is a former Longwood police officer.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

In court, the prosecution revealed that it was former Longwood Police Officer David Christian’s gun that was used to shoot and kill the man.

The defense argued that Christian was fired from the University police department because of the investigation and that he played no big role in the crime, though he was driving.

He and his girlfriend, Summer Cunningham, had been working as correctional officers at Buckingham Correctional and Piedmont Regional Jail since the shooting.

Now they find themselves behind bars as they were charged with Felony Homicide last week.

It’s suspected that Joseph’s wife, Jennifer, was having an affair with the victim, Kevin Hartless.

Prosecutors said Joseph, Summer, and David followed them into the George Washington National Forest.

The defense argued that the trio wanted to take pictures of the couple in the act in order to win a divorce proceeding. However, when they showed up a fight broke out, and they blocked the couple from leaving.

They said Joseph was the one who opened fire. His lawyer said it was in self-defense.

Jennifer testified on Tuesday that she’s still been living with her family up until they were arrested just days ago.

The three were denied bond on Tuesday. The judge gave remarks, saying he had no sympathy as they put themselves in a volatile situation.