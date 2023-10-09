Lynchburg woman charged after arson, police pursuit

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg woman was arrested and charged after police said she intentionally set a fire and drove away, fleeing from officers.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

On Oct. 6 around 1:35 a.m., police said they responded to the 2100 block of 12th Street for a woman pouring gas near a vehicle and building.

After the woman allegedly sparked a fire, she fled the scene in a U-Haul truck, authorities said.

According to LPD, officers saw the truck and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the woman did not comply, and a vehicle pursuit started.

At the 12th Street and Monroe Street intersection, the U-Haul hit a marked LPD car, injuring the officer, police said. The officer was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

The pursuit continued, then ended when the U-Haul crashed into a parked vehicle at the intersection of 12th Street and Main Street, according to LPD.

The driver, now identified as 40-year-old Felecia Williams of Lynchburg, was taken into custody after a brief struggle, authorities said.

We’re told Williams is facing the following charges:

Arson

Felony eluding

Two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer

Felony hit-and-run

Driving under the influence

Reckless driving

Williams sustained serious injuries as a result of the incident, and was sent to LGH for treatment, police said. She is now in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail’s custody and is being held without bond.

Authorities said the LPD Traffic and Safety Unit responded to investigate the crash and the Lynchburg Fire Department extinguished the fire in the 2100 block of 12th Street.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. S Bond at 434-455-6161, or to call the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. You can also make an anonymous tip online or by downloading the P3 app.