ROANOKE, Va. – A popular Roanoke restaurant is making a comeback in a brand-new location.

Staff at Ike’s Kitchen held their grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at the new location on Lamplighter Mall Shopping Center off of Williamson Road.

The Japanese restaurant used to be on Electric Road but shut down during the pandemic and then closed in March 2022 after its owner and namesake retired.

