Radford University unveils a new logo, embracing tradition and innovation

RADFORD, Va. – A new logo and brand were unveiled Friday at Radford University, embracing tradition and innovation.

Officials from the university said the new logo is meant to recognize the region and the history of the school.

The new logo is shaped like a shield with a large “R” in the middle and 1910 on either side — the year the school was founded.

There is also the iconic Blue Ridge Mountains and a wayfinding mark to symbolize the exploratory character of the university.

One official from the university said though this was not an easy decision, they feel the new branding represents the core of the university.

“We kind of created this new shield and simplified the logo a bit so it has both prestige but is also approachable, which talks to who we are as Highlanders,” said Angela Joyner, the vice president of economic development and corporate education at Radford University.

Officials from the university said the logo and branding will go into effect immediately.