Vehicle fire causing delays on I-81N in Botetourt County

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Drivers headed north on I-81 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT.

Authorities said it happened at mile marker 171.8.

As of 4:21 p.m., the north right shoulder is closed.

