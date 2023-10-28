Vehicle fire causing delays on I-81N in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Drivers headed north on I-81 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT.
Authorities said it happened at mile marker 171.8.
As of 4:21 p.m., the north right shoulder is closed.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Drivers headed north on I-81 in Botetourt County can expect delays due to a vehicle fire, according to VDOT.
Authorities said it happened at mile marker 171.8.
As of 4:21 p.m., the north right shoulder is closed.
Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.