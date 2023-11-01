Man sought after Henry County deadly shooting

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who allegedly shot and killed another man on Tuesday evening.

In an interview with BTW21, Sheriff Wayne Davis said the call came in around 4:45 p.m.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Deputies responded to a home on 10th Street to find a man with at least one gunshot wound, Sheriff Davis said. The man was transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the incident appears to have stemmed from a domestic situation. We’re told two men were involved with a woman, and one of the men shot the other.

Sheriff Davis said a suspect has been identified, but is not in custody. He is said to be driving a Brown Dodge Charger. Other details about his appearance and identity were not shared at the time.

If you think you’ve seen the suspect or the vehicle, Sheriff Davis asked that you call 911.