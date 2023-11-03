64º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Police clear scene of barricade situation in Lynchburg

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lynchburg, Police Presence
police lights (FILE) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va.UPDATE

Officers have cleared from the residence, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

We’re told the suspect was not found to be at the home.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are trying to make contact with a man barricaded in his home in the 1000 block of 2nd Street in Lynchburg.

Authorities said the man is a suspect in an assault and battery incident.

A police presence can be seen in the area as officers try to make contact with the man.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email