Police clear scene of barricade situation in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

Officers have cleared from the residence, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

We’re told the suspect was not found to be at the home.

ORIGINAL STORY

Police are trying to make contact with a man barricaded in his home in the 1000 block of 2nd Street in Lynchburg.

Authorities said the man is a suspect in an assault and battery incident.

A police presence can be seen in the area as officers try to make contact with the man.

