Advocates raising awareness for school support staff

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Wednesday marks National Educational Support Professionals Day and advocates are raising awareness for school support staff workers and the challenges they face.

Those employees include bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and custodians.

The National Education Association (NEA) says many are undervalued and underpaid. On average, educational support professionals [ESP’s] earn about 28 percent less than the living wage in Virginia.

That’s why they’re fighting for increased training, support and wages.

“Ultimately, change for ESP’s is change for students, as most of these [ESP’s] are supporting students directly,” said Amber Parker, the director of NEA’s Education Support Professional Quality Department. “That is so, so, so important and i think a shared value for all of us.”

