Firefighters using motorized equipment to fight Matts Creek wildfire

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Firefighters are working to contain the Matts Creek wildfire.

Officials with the Forestry Services said more than 100 firefighters are battling the blaze and the fire is burning where motorized equipment isn’t allowed, except in emergencies.

“It’s surrounding us,” Christy Nichols, who lives in Big Island in Bedford County, said.

The smoke and ash are causing concern for Nichols, who lives about 10 minutes from the Matts Creek Fire.

Nichols and her family came to an overlook to see the smoke.

“It upset us because we feel stuff isn’t being done enough but we’re hoping that they catch up before it gets to private land,” Nichols said.

Stephanie Chapman with the Forestry Service said they have crews coming from out of state to help fight the fire.

“Approximately 120 firefighters and resource personnel on the fire,” Chapman said.

Chapman said the fire was originally reported Sunday and crews have used helicopters to dump water on the edge of the fire to keep it from spreading.

Fire crews are also going to start with containment lines.

“Dig down to bare mineral or using blowers and blowing leaves off the trail,” Chapman said.

In addition, Forest Service officials said the fire is burning in an area where motorized equipment isn’t allowed, except in emergencies.

Crews now have leaf blowers, chainsaws, and portable pumps to help knock out the blaze.

“Fighting fire is an incredible science, the activity of the fire is based on relative humidity wind speed, and wind direction,” Chapman said.

Leaders said as of Thursday, there are no evacuations in place.

They are asking the public to stay informed, especially with smoke in the air.

“We don’t have enough wind to carry that smoke away, and when that happens the smoke tends to stay in low-lying areas,” Chapman said.