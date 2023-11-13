USDA: Matts Creek fire in Bedford Co. spans 15 acres, 0% contained

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has provided an update on the fire in the Matts Creek area of Bedford County.

We’re told the fire is five miles southeast of Glasgow and five miles northwest of Big Island, south of US-501 and the James River on National Forest lands.

As of Monday afternoon, the fire was estimated to cover about 15 acres and was 0% contained.

Crews said the fire was reported on Sunday and the cause is undetermined.

Around 40 firefighters and support staff responded to the fire Monday afternoon, along with a type-6 engine and a Chinook helicopter.

According to the update, the Appalachian Trail from James River Foot Bridge to Petite’s Gap Road, the James River Foot Bridge parking lot, and the Matts Creek Trail at FT#4 are closed due to safety precautions.

Drivers in the area are asked to be alert for emergency vehicles and smoke.

You can find updates on the fire here.