Weather Authority Alert Day issued for Thursday, Nov. 16 due to fast-growing wildfire

A Weather Authority Alert Day will be issued for Thursday, November 16th due to the Matts Creek wildfire.

This afternoon the fire was 1,400 acres...it is now up to 2,500 acres and is 0% contained. Smoke is being reported as far away as Campbell Co. with the bulk of the smoke in Rockbridge, Bedford, and Amherst Counties.

Wildfire update in Bedford County (WSLS)

While the air quality will not be an issue for everyone, areas close to the wildfire will be under a code orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) or code red (unhealthy for all). That means you may feel some health effects from the smoke, as smoke in the air makes it harder to breathe, especially for those with preexisting conditions. Big Island residents have reported wildfire ash covering their cars. If at all close to the fire, please keep your windows closed and wear a mask if outdoors for any length of time.

Air quality forecast (WSLS)

A cold front will approach from the west late on Friday and provide us a chance for some scattered showers. But, this next disturbance does NOT look to have a lot of moisture with it. The mountains will have a better chance to see some light rain than areas in the Piedmont. But, overall this does NOT look to be a drought buster by any means. As a matter of fact, some areas east may see no rain at all from this next weather-maker.

Future tracker - Friday 10 p.m. (WSLS)

So, while the wildfire threat may decrease a bit on Friday...it goes right up again on Saturday. We will be dry to start out the weekend under increasing sunshine and it will be windy at times too. Gusts up to 30-40 mph will be possible, especially in the mountains. The wind will decrease on Sunday, but even then...we will still be dry.

Brush fire threat (WSLS)

While the system Friday night will be a dud for some, there is more optimism that a more powerful, more impactful cold front will move in on Tuesday. There are still some question marks about how much rain we will see, but that one will likely bring us a more widespread, beneficial rain than the first storm. Fingers are crossed that needed rain is on the way.

Potential for widespread rain next week (WSLS)

In the meantime, please DO NOT BURN ANYTHING. Burn bans are in effect for the vast majority of us. The air is dry, the ground is dry, and the drought just continues to worsen across the area. A new Drought Monitor comes out on Thursday and is only likely to expand from what we saw in last week’s update. We’ll be sure to share that with you when we first see it.